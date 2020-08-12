Former FCAHS band director pleads guilty to sex crime in Lamar Co.

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two weeks after being sentenced in Forrest County, a former Forrest County Agricultural High School band director pleaded guilty to another sex crime Wednesday in Lamar County.
Lindsey Elizabeth Daniels, 30, pleaded guilty to sexual battery while in a position of trust in Lamar County Circuit Court and was sentenced to 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with five years to serve in prison and 15 years suspended pending her completion of five years of post-release supervision.
Daniels was also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and $250 in assessments, as well as all court costs.
In March, Daniels pleaded guilty to sexual battery by a person in a position of trust in Forrest County. On July 29, a Forrest County judge sentenced her to 20 years in MDOC custody with five to serve in prison and 15 years suspended pending completion of five years of probation.
Daniels’ Lamar County sentence will run concurrently with her Forrest County sentence.
She must also register as sex offender.
Daniels was arrested on March 29, 2019 by the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office after an investigation into a sexual relationship with a minor. She was employed by FCAHS at the time of the arrest, according to investigators.
Days after the arrest, FCAHS Superintendent Donna Boone told WDAM Daniels was no longer employed by the district.
On May 1, 2019, Daniels was taken into custody by the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office on additional charges.
