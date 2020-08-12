Flowers of Love: Ocean Springs woman boosts spirits by sending virtual bouquets

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Many people are searching for a reason to smile with all the chaos in the world right now and one Ocean Springs resident is trying to spread some joy.
Jane Cook is doing that by sending virtual bouquets out to friends and loved ones. They may just be photos but the flowers are grown right in her own garden.
She nurtures the flowers for weeks before finding a creative way to display them. Then, she sends them out, all in the hopes of brightening someone's day.
”I just get such a pleasure out of sharing pretty things with other people,” she told WLOX. “And occasionally, I’ll get a message back from somebody who has received one of my bouquets saying ‘I needed that today.’”
Cook was inspired to start sending the virtual bouquets after seeing a similar story taking place in New York.
