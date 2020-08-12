First-time voters in South Mississippi excited about vice presidential pick

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - The history-making moment of Kamala Harris’ selection as vice president is being felt right here in South Mississippi.
As the first woman of color to run on a major party ticket for the second-highest government job in the land, first-time voters on the Gulf Coast are engaged in a way not seen since former President Obama announced his candidacy 13 years ago.
In Jackson County, a former class president of St. Martin High School is excited about the prospect of the moment.
“In high school, I was heavily involved. I was the senior school class president of my class and even created clubs and stuff like that,” said first-time voter Amya Douglas. “So seeing leadership roles being covered by people who are like me, not only female but members of some type of minority group, definitely encourages the youth to keep going and push forward because it’s cool seeing people from such a high point such as a future, possible vice president,” she said.
Douglas is getting an early start on the rigors of life that go along with a career in public service.
“The first two years (of high school) I was the vice president of my student body. In my junior and senior year, I became president. I was also involved in the broadcast journalism club and prom committee and created my own club that centered around mental health awareness. I also participated in extra-curricular activities,” she said.
The prospect of being a woman of color, and running for public office in today’s age, would be a daunting task but one on which Douglas said she would be excited to embark.
“Being a minority, it definitely has that kind of intimidation at first,” she said. “Not only are you trying to appeal to everyone, you also feel the need to appeal extra to those who are like you, minorities, and you want them to feel that support. Like many other minority groups, whether it’s by race, poverty levels, or other aspects, you want to be the type of person that (understands) other people’s downfalls or things that make their day-to-day lives difficult.”
Will we see Douglas on a ballot sometime in the future?
“To be honest, it’s something I’ve definitely considered,” she said. “Seeing women like Harris definitely encourages me and makes me feel like I have a chance. So hopefully, one day, you’ll be seeing Amya Douglas on a ballot.”
