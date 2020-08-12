Sheriff: Convicted felon arrested after drugs, guns found in Biloxi home

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Biloxi man is facing felony charges after authorities reportedly found drugs and guns in his home.
Narcotics agents with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics were executing a search warrant at a house on Brown Street in Biloxi on Tuesday, say authorities.
During that search, agents reportedly found three ounces of cocaine, 14 grams of crack cocaine, three pounds of high-grade marijuana, and assorted paraphernalia that indicated drug distribution. Two semi-automatic pistols and an assault rifle were also found, said officials.
Convicted felon Norman Cook, 43, was arrested and charged with three felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute for the cocaine, crack and marijuana. He was also charged with one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Cook is being held at the Harrison County Jail in lieu of a $200,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Albert J. Fountain
