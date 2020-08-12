Chicago Bulls hat key piece of evidence in catching Gulfport murder suspect, court documents show

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Chicago Bulls hat becomes a key piece of evidence to help solve a Gulfport murder.
That’s according to court documents from the investigation into Quincy Smothers’ death last month.
In the police report, detectives said when they got to the shooting scene on Michigan Avenue and Monroe Street, they found Smothers dead, shot several times next to a four-wheeler. They also found a black and red Chicago Bulls hat, Smother’s cell phone wrapped in a black t-shirt and 9-millimeter shell casings near his body.
The call log on Smothers’ cell phone showed the last call was to the suspect Samuel Bridges.
The report states in the hours after the crime, a witness told detectives Bridges showed up at his house acting erratically and talked about his involvement with the murder. The witness said Bridges burned his clothes and tossed the gun in the woods, which was later found by police.
The report goes on to say detectives also discovered several of Bridges’s recent Facebook videos wearing the same Bulls hat and holding a gun that resembled the gun found.
Detectives also interviewed Bridges’ girlfriend, who told authorities she purchased a firearm for Bridges at a local sporting goods store. Detectives went to that store to collect paperwork and view video evidence concerning the firearm purchase.
When detectives interviewed Bridges the day after the shooting, he denied involvement in Smothers’ murder, claiming to be at a Coast casino that night. He admitted to owning a hat matching the one recovered near Smothers’ body but told detectives it and his cell phone were at his home. He also denied owning a gun or knowing about the one his girlfriend had purchased.
When detectives searched Bridges’ residence later that day, they were not able to find the hat or cell phone.
After further investigation, detectives confirmed the gun belonged to Bridges and they found surveillance video of him at a Coast casino on the night of the murder wearing the same hat.
A witness later told detectives Bridges had contacted him attempting to purchase a large quantity of marijuana on the night Smothers was killed. The witness told detectives he declined the sale and said he believed Bridges was trying to set up a robbery.
The witness also said he saw Smothers riding his four-wheeler to Michigan Avenue. The witness said roughly 20 minutes after he saw Smothers, he heard gunshots coming from the area of Michigan Avenue.
Bridges remains behind bars charged with first-degree murder.
