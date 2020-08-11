Warm and muggy tonight. Few storms can’t be ruled out.

It sure was another hot day! We’ll stay warm and humid tonight with lows in the mid to upper 70s. We can’t rule out a few showers and storms very late tonight.
Scattered showers and storms are looking more likely Wednesday through Friday. Some storms could produce heavy downpours. Temperatures will still warm up into the upper 80s to low 90s in the afternoon.
Tropical Depression Eleven formed in the Central Atlantic on Tuesday afternoon. It is expected to become Tropical Storm Josephine as early as Thursday. It will be moving westward closer to the Lesser Antilles by the end of the week. It’s too early to know if this will impact the U.S., but it is currently not a threat to the Gulf Coast.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.