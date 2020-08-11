Secretary of State speaks to statewide county supervisors about upcoming election

“Logistically, I talked to Kim Wyman, she’s the Secretary of State in Washington, she’s a republican, so this is not a partisan issue. She’s a huge proponent of vote-by-mail. Kim said ‘listen, number one, if you’re not at 60% or more, you can not get there by November.’ Mississippi is at 3.5% vote-by-mail for absentee voting. She went on to say ‘number two, the logistics concerned here, it took us five years to implement a vote-by-mail system in Washington.’ So imagine Mississippi trying to move forward within a matter of a few months with an entire vote-by-mail system. Impossible. Once I told her that it was 3.5% in Mississippi, she said it’s going to be a train wreck, don’t even try it,” Watson said.