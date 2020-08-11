Preseason Gridiron 2020: Picayune Maroon Tide

“It’s a new era, but we have the same attitude. Nothing is broken, we’re not trying to fix anything,” Stogner said. “We’re going to add a few things that are my style, but I come from Coach Lee’s coaching tree. He coached me, he’s my mentor. If everybody were smart, they would go off of what he’s done over the years because it worked. We’re trying to put these kids in a best position to win.”