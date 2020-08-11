Nine Central Texas men including 3 soldiers snared in two-day child prostitution sting

The men arrested include Anthony Xavier Antwon, 25, of Fort Hood, felony prostitution under 18; Javier Perez, 40, of Austin, felony prostitution under 18; Brian Harley Flynn, 21, of Temple, felony prostitution under 18; Brandon Anthony Lee, 25, of Killeen, felony prostitution under 18; Dustin Edward Johnson, 42, of Lott, felony prostitution under 18; Timmy Jones Jr., 30, of Fort Hood, felony prostitution under 18; Shaun Paul Moore, 39, of Kempner, felony prostitution under 18; Rakeem Jamal Nelson, 28, of Killeen, Class A prostitution; and Pierre Jean, 32, of Killeen, Class A prostitution.