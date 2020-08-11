Nice and muggy morning. Pop-up thunderstorms possible.

Nice and muggy to start off Tuesday with a few early isolated thunderstorms possibly leading to wet roads for your morning drive. Take your umbrella just in case because we will have a chance for hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms, perhaps mainly in the afternoon. High temperatures today will climb into the mid 90s with a heat index up to about 106 degrees which could be slightly hotter than normal. Over the next seven days, one to two inches of rainfall will be possible which will probably be wetter than last week. In the tropics, West-moving Tropical Wave Invest 95L continues swirling in the tropical Atlantic, about halfway between South America and Africa. 95L is not considered a Gulf Coast threat for now. But, we’ll be watching since it will likely become a depression or storm this week. Next name will be Josephine. There are no tropical threats to the Gulf Coast region over the next five days. Hurricane season typically sees peak activity over the next four weeks.