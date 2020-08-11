Moss Point prepares for all students to return virtually

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Moss Point School District hopes a series of parent orientations will help families adapt to virtual learning for the start of the school year.
All four schools will be online only starting on August 17. The in-person and virtual orientations are aimed at making sure parents are ready to handle all the upcoming changes.
“I’m not real computer savvy so that’s why I’m here today so I would be able to help my grandchild if she needs help,” said grandparent Debra Turner.
Along with instructions, families also got more information about how the year will operate. Students will have to wear their uniform shirts while logged onto class, and both breakfast and lunch will be delivered to homes by the school.
Parents also received more info about Google classroom and what challenges they may face while educating in a nontraditional way.
“It just means I’m going to have to pick up a little bit and be the teacher and the counselor,” said parent Shaelaendra Narcisse.
Educators say they know the new changes don't work for everyone and they want to help those in need.
“We don’t want there to be an excuse to why a child didn’t learn,” said Virtual School Administrator Dr. Brian Barkley. “We are doing everything we can to accommodate parents. The optimal goal is to have everyone get on in the morning and treat it like a typical school day.”
And while every student can loan out a Chromebook from their registered school, administrators have an idea for families without internet connection.
“If you are near any school building, then you do have free WiFi. But there are some other options that we are in search of right now as a district for some of the people that are way out in the district. We’ve reached out to some churches,” Barkley said.
Administrators will evaluate whether or not the district will continue with virtual learning on September 8. That will depend on the number of coronavirus cases and the state’s safety restrictions at the time.
Parent orientation sessions will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Family Education Center, located at 3524 Prentiss Ave. Both days will have sessions at both 3 p.m and 4 p.m.
