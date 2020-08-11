Mobile man killed in head-on collision in Jackson County

August 11, 2020

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A 41-year-old Mobile man is dead after a wreck early Sunday morning in Jackson County.

The wreck happened at 4:43 a.m. on Hwy. 90 near the Oaks, just a few miles west of the Alabama state line.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Juan Vega-Vasquez of Irvington, Ala. was driving a 2013 Dodge Charger in the wrong line when it collided with head-on with a 2001 Toyota Camry.

The Charger was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane at the time; the Camry was traveling westbound.

Sherman Walker, 41, was driving the Camry and was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle with him.

Vega-Vasquez and three other occupants in the Charger all suffered moderate injuries.

The collision is still under investigation. 

