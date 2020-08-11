Legislators adjourn without passing DMR budget

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - State lawmakers have adjourned, leaving the Capitol without passing a budget for the Department of Marine Resources, putting Tidelands money in jeopardy.
Lawmakers were back in Jackson Monday, where they voted to override the governor’s veto of the education budget, House Bill 1700.
In addition to education funding, discussions were also had regarding the DMR budget and the state’s Back to Business program. However, no agreement was reached on funding for DMR.
“There is no deal on DMR. When we got up here, there was no budget. The attempts were made to actually get a budget for DMR and conversations happened all day (Monday) with the conferees and involving members of the coastal delegation,” said Sen. Brice Wiggins.
In a Facebook live Tuesday morning, Sen. Wiggins said legislators had several conversations over the last 24 hours about the budget issue.
“The Senate (Monday) night sent over a conference report to the House which was rejected. In that conference report, it had an advisory committee of the GOMESA funds. The Senate position on this is that the governor has the ability to oversee or certainly direct the projects done on the GOMESA side of things and this is not unusual.”
“The legislature will continue and wants to continue having our oversight ability in that and that was not being negotiated away. However, the legislature is not in the business of micromanaging. So that was the Senate position on the governor having that ability.”
DMR’s budget is between $1 million and $1.5 million, but Wiggins said the agency acts as a fiscal agent for millions of fiscal dollars.
“The Senate tried, but the House has chosen not to go along with the conference report submitted,” said Wiggins. “As it stands, DMR has no budget and GOMESA is not getting done. And because Tidelands funds are part of the appropriation bill, that means Tidelands funds are not being appropriated now. What will the governor do? I don’t know. He’s been running the agency without a budget.”
Wiggins said the governor has the option to call a special session and put DMR in the call. Then, the governor would get to direct how the DMR bill will get done.
While in Jackson on Monday, the dispute over education funding ended with legislators voting to override Gov. Reeves’ veto on the education bill.
“Education funds everything in our schools, from the operating budget to MAEP,” said Wiggins. “The veto did not have to occur to address the School Recognition Program. That could’e been done another way. I have voted for it in the past. I think there needs to be tweaks done to it.... Not to mention, the schools are back in session and are dealing with coronavirus and everything else and they needed these budgets that are part of schools operating.”
The School Recognition Program awards money to schools that achieve certain letter grades.
“We overrode the governor’s veto, the House and the Senate,” explained Wiggins. “That means that that education budget becomes law. Then what we did do was took money from the capital expense fund and put it in to fund the school recognition program.”
There was never any intent by legislators to deny the School Recognition Program, said Wiggins, citing a system of checks and balances that allows issues like this to be addressed and fixed.
The governor responded saying it was a win to support education funding in Mississippi.
“As far as the governor claiming victory on that... I wouldn’t necessarily go that far other than to say that by the governor’s veto he did point out this issue and that goes to my point of checks and balances. You have three branches and they all work in concert with each other and these things get caught like that.”
Lawmakers passed a separate bill to fund teacher bonuses. This was the first time since 2002 that Mississippi legislators have overridden a governor’s veto.
Also addressed in Jackson on Monday was the state’s Back to Business program, which increased available grants for small businesses from $1,500 to $3,500.
“Before coming up here, I personally heard from constituents that the money that was put in the Back to Business program by the legislature was not being accessed as quickly as we thought,” said Wiggins. “It’s CARES Act money and has to be spent by Nov. 30.”
The legislature relaxed restrictions on the PPP program, allowing more businesses to qualify for the program. New businesses were also added to the language of the bill, enabling some new industries to qualify for the program. Those include catering businesses, at-home shopping businesses, producing businesses, and marine transportation, said Wiggins.
“As a legislature, we are trying to get this money to business owners that need it and want it because you’re entitled to it due to the shutdowns. So I’m asking you to please pass along that this money is available through the business program. You can go on the website and it will take you through the application process. To be eligible, you had to have paid taxes one of the previous two years.”
To read more about the Back to Business program, visit the program’s website HERE.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.