Jackson County School District reports COVID-19 cases in students, staff

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Schools in South Mississippi have not been in session for a week when districts began reporting dozens of COVID-19 cases among students and staff.
While schools, like businesses, are not required to release information about COVID-19 cases to the public, some districts have chosen to volunteer the information.
The Jackson County school district now has a breakdown of COVID-19 cases reported at each school on its website.
According to the district website, as of Aug. 7, eight cases have been reported in students and four cases in employees. The site also says the numbers will be updated weekly.
On Tuesday, the Gulfport School District released that 100 high school students were sent home after a teacher began showing symptoms. The same day, Ocean Springs School District announced 13 students at Pecan Park Elementary School were moved to virtual learning after a staff member tested positive.
