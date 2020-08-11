Flag Commission: Mosquito Flag chosen by mistake, now removed from consideration

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mosquito Flag is no more.
According to the flag commission, the Mosquito Flag advanced to the second round of the flag selection due to a typo in a list of flag numbers submitted by one commissioner.
The commissioner has since requested that the flag be removed from the Round Two gallery and MDAH says they have complied.
Many people wondered how the Mosquito Flag, which bore a very similar design as the Hospitality Flag, was chosen yet the Hospitality Flag was left behind.
That’s because, according to Katie Blount, Director of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History, the Hospitality Flag was pulled due to its designer, Laurin Stennis, notifying the flag committee that she held copyright and did not want the flag considered.
The Hospitality Flag, formerly known as the Stennis Flag, was one of the early favorites to replace the Mississippi flag.
The commission will meet again August 14, August 25 and September 2. They will select the final flag to submit to the governor and Legislature on September 2.
The winning flag will then go on ballots in November. If approved by a majority vote, it will become the official state flag.
If not, the process will begin again for a vote next November.
