Family members hold vigil for 13-year-old shooting victim

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Days after Jamari Middlebrooks was shot and killed, family members from across the region gathered near the Biloxi Lighthouse for a vigil in his memory.
The 13-year-old died on Sunday at the Covenant Square apartments. Police said one of Middlebrooks’s friends was playing with a gun when it discharged, striking and killing the teen.
“This is a tragic tragedy, and we are going to miss him a lot,” grandmother Felicia Middlebrooks said.
Family members and loved ones let go of balloons in memory of Jamari. They said he left an impact on them that will never be forgotten.
”He was a grandchild, a brother, a nephew. He was so much to so many people,” his aunt Vanecia Middlebrooks said.
The family said the past few days have been emotionally hard for them as they mourn their loss and try to organize Jamari’s final farewell from out of town.
“We’re not from Biloxi. So we’ve had to travel down here to get his whole arrangement set up,” Vanecia said.
Now all the family has left are memories of a life taken too soon.
“He is going to be so missed. This is very difficult for us,” Felicia said. “We love you, baby. We love you.”
A GoFundMe page has been set up to pay for funeral expenses. The family is trying to raise $5,000.
