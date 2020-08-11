Despite limitations, Ship Island still a popular recreation draw

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - While it’s been an unusual summer for Ship Island Excursions, tropical storms and COVID-19 have only slowed down the daily trips that have been happening since 1926.
At Ship Island Tuesday, visitors got chamber of commerce type weather and lots of wide open, sandy spaces thanks to a recent beach replenishment program. The job included filling up what was the Camille Cut to make Ship Island whole again.
“The National Park Service did a great job rebuilding the beach in front of Ft. Massachusetts,” said Capt. Louis Skrmetta aboard the Ship Island boat ‘Captain Pete.’ “Actually it goes down to the Ship Island range, and if you go west toward the end of the island you’ve got a lot more beach.”
It’s a beach that hasn’t seen as many people this summer. First, it was Tropical Storm Cristobal’s glancing blow, which damaged the now repaired north pier. Then of course, there’s the COVID-19 factor.
“It has been a tough year for us, very stressful for everyone. We have been running the boats at 50% capacity, and that’s having an impact on business itself, but that’s OK. We’re just glad to be running, and we want to keep the boats safe and our environment safe on our transportation to the island,” Skrmetta said.
It’s a trip that Mississippi Magazine says is still the state’s best outdoor destination.
Suzanne Cohen agrees. It’s her birthday, and her wish to take a trip aboard the ‘Captain Pete’ to Ship Island came true.
“It’s a beautiful day, and it’s my birthday,” Cohen said. “It’s the best thing I could possibly do today. The boat ride’s worth it right there, but I like the island, too.”
Most island amenities are open except Ft. Massachusetts, which is closed due to COVID-19 mandates.
