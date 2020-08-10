Students return to school in the Pascagoula Gautier School District

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, August 10, was the first day of classes for students in the Pascagoula Gautier School District. But this year will be unique with new regulations and guidelines in place to help limit the spread of COVID-19 inside of schools.
The hallways at Colmer Middle School are now one way. Principal Dr. Myrick Nicks has also modified the schedule for switching classes to help with social distancing.
“During class change instead of moving 600 kids at one time through the hallways, we’ve split it in half between 7th and 8th grade,” said Nicks. “The first four minutes of class change is just 7th graders moving in one direction and then the second half of the class change is 8th graders moving. So we’ve literally cut it by 50 percent during that class change.”
Masks are also mandatory inside of all Pascagaoula Gautier schools and students are using this as an opportunity to express their individuality.
“It allows students to wear their favorite football team or their favorite basketball team and from some of our female students, they like to decorate with the flowers,” said Nicks. “I’ve seen a lot of creativity.”
Superintendent Wayne Rodolfich visited more than 500 classrooms in the district’s 19 schools Monday, wishing everyone good luck in the new school year. He also wanted to make sure students and teachers are following the new rules.
“I’ve been very pleased. Every campus I’ve been to today, I’ve only had to address several students the whole time about just pulling their mask over their nose. Everyone’s had their mask on,” said Rodolfich. “Teachers have been great. I mean they had five days of preparation last week to get ready for today and teachers are some of the best people on earth. They work so hard for our children and they make so many sacrifices for our children.”
The staff at all Pascagoula Gautier schools promise to keep a close eye on students, making sure each student wears their mask properly while inside of the school, for as long as the mask mandate remains in effect.
