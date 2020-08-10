Staying warm and humid tonight

After a sweltering Monday, we’re not cooling off much tonight. Temperatures will only drop into the upper 70s by Tuesday morning. We’ll stay calm and dry overnight into Tuesday morning.
Hit or miss showers and storms will be possible Tuesday through Friday. Highs will likely reach the upper 80s to low 90s. The heat index will be over 100 at times.
In the tropics, there is a tropical wave in the Central Atlantic that has a decent chance of becoming a tropical depression. While it is currently not a threat to the U.S., it bears watching as it gets closer to the Caribbean by the end of the week.
