Sparklight donates Chromebooks to Biloxi elementary school

“I believe that this is going to have a significant impact,” Robertson said. ”As we are going through the pandemic, many of our children chose to sign up for online learning. As you know, it takes a lot of resources to provide the same type of instruction that we have here in the school, in the home setting... and that takes devices. So, we have been giving out every device that we have here, to our children at Gorenflo to ensure that they receive the same instruction as the students that are here. So, getting more Chromebooks at the school can be nothing but great for us. We are so excited to have them.”