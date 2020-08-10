Sparklight donates Chromebooks to Biloxi elementary school

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Fifty Chromebooks are now available to Gorenflo Elementary School students, thanks to Sparklight. As part of a nationwide effort to give back to the community, the company is donating to schools in 21 states where they operate.
“We’ve donated 1,500 Chromebooks over the last seven years in our 21 state footprint. So, this year, Gorenflo Elementary was eligible for the donation,” said Sparklight General Manager Greg Capranica. “In addition to that, we’re also making $50,000 in donations for school supplies across our footprint. The Biloxi School District and D’Iberville will be receiving about a thousand dollars in the next couple of weeks,” Capranica said.
This is music to the ears of Gorenflo Elementary School Principal Dr. Vera Robertson.
“I believe that this is going to have a significant impact,” Robertson said. ”As we are going through the pandemic, many of our children chose to sign up for online learning. As you know, it takes a lot of resources to provide the same type of instruction that we have here in the school, in the home setting... and that takes devices. So, we have been giving out every device that we have here, to our children at Gorenflo to ensure that they receive the same instruction as the students that are here. So, getting more Chromebooks at the school can be nothing but great for us. We are so excited to have them.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.