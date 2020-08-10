Nice start to Monday. Plenty of heat maybe storms later.

It’s a nice morning. Temperatures are in the mid 70s. Normally mid-August morning temperatures are in the mid 70s. So this is close to normal. If you’re a fan of summer weather then you’ll like what is in store for today. Expect mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s which is slightly hotter than normal for this time of year. A few hit-or-miss thunderstorms will be possible. Away from any thunderstorms, heat index could reach up to about 107 degrees. So, practice heat safety and remember to take a few extra swigs of water and don’t forget to seek shade when outdoors for a while. And it’s a good idea to take breaks in the air-conditioning if outdoors for a while so that your body can catch a break. Tomorrow and Wednesday will also bring summer heat with a chance for pop-up thunderstorms. Models are showing possibly higher rain chances toward the middle of the week and the second half of the week. Over the next seven days, one to two inches of rainfall will be possible which will probably be wetter than last week. In the tropics, a west-moving tropical disturbance located to the southwest of the Cape Verde Islands may become a depression or storm this week. There are no tropical threats to the Gulf Coast region over the next five days. Hurricane season typically sees peak activity over the next four weeks.