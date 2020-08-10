New Wiggins police chief has served the city his entire career

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Jeff Thomas has been named as the new chief of police for the Wiggins Police Department.
Thomas began his law enforcement career in 1997 at the Wiggins Police Department. Since 2008, he’s served as deputy chief under Chief Matt Barnett, who will retire at the end of August.
Mayor Joel Miles said that good relationship means Thomas has the experience needed to lead the department.
“They made a great team,” Mayor Miles said of Thomas and Barnett. “We felt like it would flow smoothly for him to become chief.”
Jeff Thomas will be officially sworn in at a ceremony on September 1. He said he’s very excited to begin in his new role.
