Miss. woman arrested, accused of attacking ambulance crew with machete

Miss. woman arrested, accused of attacking ambulance crew with machete
By Jacob Gallant | August 10, 2020 at 11:06 AM CDT - Updated August 10 at 11:40 AM

TUPELO, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was charged after police say she charged at an ambulance crew with a machete, WTVA reports.

Tupelo Police Capt. Chuck McDougald said an ambulance crew was tending to a patient on North Church Street on Saturday. Paramedics were in the rear of the ambulance when a woman jumped into the driver’s seat.

McDougald said the woman tried to drive away, but a paramedic was able to turn the key off and stop the ambulance.

That’s when the woman jumped out and charged with a machete, he said.

Officers were able to chase the woman down and arrest her. She currently faces misdemeanor charges.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.