MAC becomes first conference to postpone fall sports, ESPN sources expect more to come

“This decision is grounded in the core values of the conference that prioritizes student-athlete well being. Clearly, we are charting a conservative path and it is one that has been recommended by our medical advisory group,” said Steinbrecher. “There are simply too many unknowns for us to put our student-athletes in situations that are not clearly understood. We have traditionally been a leader on student-athlete well-being issues. This has not been an easy decision, but for the Mid-America Conference, it is the right decision.”