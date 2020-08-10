Hot and humid today. Pop-up storms possible.

The heat is on today! Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, and the heat index will be above 100. A few showers and storms may pop-up this afternoon, but not everyone will see rain. Any storms that do form should diminish shortly after the sunset. We’ll only cool down into the 70s by Tuesday morning.
Hit or miss showers and storms will be possible Tuesday through Friday. Highs will likely reach the upper 80s to low 90s. The heat index will be over 100 at times.
In the tropics, there is a tropical wave in the Central Atlantic that has a decent chance of becoming a tropical depression. While it is currently not a threat to the U.S., it bears watching as it gets closer to the Caribbean by the end of the week.
