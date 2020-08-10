Habitat for Humanity still building homes amid COVID-19 pandemic

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - When you look at South Mississippi organizations impacted by COVID-19, non-profits are among those most affected. Despite not being able to utilize volunteers, Habitat for Humanity of the Mississippi Gulf Coast is staying the course.
Stacks of lumber on a job site in Gautier will soon be a home. Even though their building process has slightly changed, the organization is still an advocate for people who need them the most.
“Habitat’s mission is ‘Opportunity transforms. Empower people,‘” said Habitat for Humanity of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Resource Development Director Lindsay Avery.
”We’re most widely known for having the brick and mortar, building the homes, and getting volunteers out there. While we’re not able to host volunteers at this time, we are still building homes. What people don’t know and what we’ve always done, we’ve always had a robust financial education which we have now pivoted and turned into a virtual financial education. We help homeowners who are at risk of losing their homes find grant programs to prevent foreclosure. We’ve also been processing a lot of affordable mortgages in addition to our weatherization and our build projects,” Avery said.
Changes to the build projects have opened doors to new ways of involvement in construction. Marketing Director for the Navigator Credit Union and chair of Women Build 2020, Cheryl Cooper, welcomes the change.
“Navigator Credit Union is thrilled to be able to sponsor Women Build. This is our third year and we get to actually build right here in Jackson County. We’re not letting a pandemic stop us,” Cooper said.
“We are going ahead and building this home. Unfortunately volunteers can’t be on site right bow, but we can continue to follow the progress and participate in some new ways this year. One thing we’re going to do is virtually share the progress with volunteers as well as virtually have builders share their support with the people that are here on site building as well. So, it’s going to be a two way virtual window of back and forth communication so that we can stay on top of what’s happening here, see the progress, and eventually have online tours of the home and what it looks like,” Cooper said.
Keeping loyal fans engaged is also a large part of what both Navigator Credit Union and Habitat for Humanity are striving to do during the pandemic.
“It’s so important that people remain engaged and remain supportive. It’s our mission to make home ownership affordable for people who couldn’t afford a home otherwise. It’s more important now that ever before that we keep on this path of building this home,” Cooper told WLOX.
