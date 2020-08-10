Habitat for Humanity still building homes amid COVID-19 pandemic

“We are going ahead and building this home. Unfortunately volunteers can’t be on site right bow, but we can continue to follow the progress and participate in some new ways this year. One thing we’re going to do is virtually share the progress with volunteers as well as virtually have builders share their support with the people that are here on site building as well. So, it’s going to be a two way virtual window of back and forth communication so that we can stay on top of what’s happening here, see the progress, and eventually have online tours of the home and what it looks like,” Cooper said.