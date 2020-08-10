GRAPHIC: Mississippi man arrested after allegedly beating up teen boy in Seaside, Florida

GRAPHIC: Mississippi man arrested after allegedly beating up teen boy in Seaside, Florida
GRAPHIC: Mississippi man arrested after beating up 15-year-old in Seaside, Florida (Source: WCBI/Reddit)
By Josh Carter | August 10, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT - Updated August 10 at 6:02 PM

WALTON COUNTY, FLORIDA (WCBI/WLBT) – A Starkville man has been arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse after allegedly beating up a 15-year-old boy in Seaside, Florida.

The arrest report states that Andrew Jonathon Harrell, 23, “intentionally and willfully” punched the victim “with intent to cause harm.”

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT AND PROFANE LANGUAGE

My little brothers friend gets beat up by a drunk adult for riding his bike too close to him. from r/PublicFreakout

WECP reports that the attack started when the victim and his friends were riding their bikes too close to Harrell and his party. A verbal argument reportedly took place.

The victim says an adult female hit him first and then Harrell began punching him next. The incident was caught on camera.

Deputies described the victim as having a “completely swollen face” as well as sustaining bruising, cuts and bleeding wounds.

The video has since gone viral on Reddit.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.