Commission narrows down state flag design choices

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Commission to Redesign the Misissippi State Flag narrowed 1,800 submitted flag designs down to 147.
Next, each commissioner will select five flags for final consideration.
The commission will meet again August 14, August 25 and September 2. They will select the final flag to submit to the governor and Legislature on September 2.
The winning flag will then go on ballots in November. If approved by a majority vote, it will become the official state flag. If not, the process will begin again for a vote next November.
