“Wear a dang mask.” State lawmaker talks about COVID-19 diagnosis

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As his colleagues in the Mississippi Legislature prepare to return to the Capitol Monday, State Senator Joel Carter will be keeping his distance. Carter took to social media Sunday morning to talk about his recent COVID-19 diagnosis, saying, “This stuff is no joke.”
Carter said Sunday was his fifth day of symptoms, and “it’s worse than the first.”
The senator from Gulfport also made a plea for people to get tested if they’re showing any symptoms, and to wear a mask both for yourself and others.
“Wear a dang mask. A lot of people don’t show symptoms and are infecting others with compromised immune systems. Let’s show some compassion folks!”
Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:
- Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
- Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
- MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.
