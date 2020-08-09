USM Ocean Science school starting Shark Week social media campaign

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - As locals prepare for another year of Shark Week, the University of Southern Mississippi’s School of Ocean Science and Engineering is preparing to post and tweet about the top predators in the sea.
Starting Sunday, the school will start posting daily photos and facts about sharks as well as some of the research done at the Gulf Coast Research Lab.
“We are putting a lot of effort into this,” said Jill Hendon, interim director of the Center for Fisheries Research & Development. “Interacting with the public is one of the biggest parts of our jobs and it’s one of the parts of the job we really enjoy. We want to make sure we’re still getting this information out there.”
The posts will be geared toward education rather than focusing on the fear factor of sharks. Hendon also said the goal of the campaign is to educate the public on how important and essential sharks are to nature, especially South Mississippi.
“I would love it if people found the awesomeness that all of us here at the research lab feel about sharks,” she said. “I want some of that fear to be subsided.”
The posts will be centered around several shark species, even those that live right off the coast.
“We have a great estuary which tends to have a lot of baitfish and habitat for protection, and that leads to a really unique environment that allows these species to thrive in their juvenile years,” Hendon said.
