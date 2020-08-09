Presidential candidate Jorgensen campaigns in Hattiesburg Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Libertarian Presidential candidate Jo Jorgensen held a pop-rally in Hattiesburg.
The Jorgensen Tour Bus traveled from Jackson to Hattiesburg as a part of “Let Her Speak,” the first nationwide convoy protest.
“We’re on a 20 city, 16-day tour so we’re trying to hit all of the states because we want all Americans to have a real choice,” said Jorgensen. “If we just have Trump and Biden out there, they’re not going to get any choice at all. It’s just the same old thing, so we’re out there talking to as many Americans as possible.”
Jorgensen says she is running for president to give people more choices of representation.
“There are a lot of people out there who are not libertarians who are saying, ‘You know what, two old rich white guys, like we keep hearing in the media, they’re really not a choice. We want somebody who is one of us. Somebody who has lived under our laws to get out there and represent us,‘” said Jorgensen said.
The tour bus led the finale leg of the “Let Her Speak” nationwide convoy.
Across the county, people gathered, traveled and posted with #LetHerSpeak demanding representation for 3rd party candidates in presidential debates.
Libertarian candidate for Mississippi House of Representatives, Vicky Rose, explains in the movement.
“There are two candidates that we see over and over again on the debate stage, so we’re asking for equal representation because Jo Jorgensen,” said Rose. “In fact, the Libertarian Party candidates have been on the ballot in all 50 states that last two elections. This will make the third election.”
Rose says Jorgensen is more than qualified to run and appear in debates.
“Because she can conceivably win enough electoral votes to get into the White House,” Rose said. “That should be the only precedent. Are you on the ballot in enough states in order to get enough electoral votes to gain the presidency.”
“When people ask me why I’m running for government, I say, ‘It’s because government is too big, too bossy, too nosy, too intrusive and the worst part is they usually hurt the very people they are trying to help,’ and that’s what we see with both Trump and Biden.” said Jorgensen.
