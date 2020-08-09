Ocean Springs’ Blake Mohler preparing for overseas professional career

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Before she was a star at Purdue, Blake Mohler was a standout at Ocean Springs. And now that her collegiate volleyball career is over, she’s preparing for her professional career as she will leave the United States for Germany this week.
After undergoing postseason hip surgery in January, she was out of action until June, but now that the next phase of her career is right in front of her, she’ll be able to take her game to the next level in a brand new environment.
“I don’t have the friends or family to spend time with, so I have a lot of time to focus on myself and focus on eating healthy and doing things to put myself in the best competing environment,” Mohler said. “As a college athlete, you have so many other things to focus on. But here, I’m able to take myself to the next level and focus on the things that I need to do for myself to be the best player that I can.”
