527 new COVID-19 cases, 22 new deaths reported Sunday in Mississippi

68 new cases and two new deaths were reported in South Mississippi on Sunday.

By WLOX Staff | August 9, 2020 at 11:52 AM CDT - Updated August 9 at 11:52 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - In Mississippi, there were 527 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 new deaths reported Sunday by state health officials.

In South Mississippi, that number breaks down to 68 new cases and two new deaths reported for the six southernmost counties.

As of Aug. 8, 2020, the new cases are reported in the following: Harrison County (22), George County (22), Pearl River County (10), Jackson County (7), Stone County (5), and Hancock County (2).

The two new deaths were reported in Stone County and Pearl River County. Both of the deaths occurred in July, and were just recently confirmed to be COVID-19 related. Neither of the victims were patients in long-term care facilities.

County # of Confirmed Cases # of Deaths # of LTC Cases # of LTC Deaths
George 581 5 1 0
Hancock 390 14 8 4
Harrison 2520 36 141 15
Jackson 2276 42 68 7
Pearl River 550 39 57 15
Stone 199 5 23 2

Mississippi investigates both probable and confirmed cases and deaths, said MSDH. As of Aug. 8 at 6pm, there have been a total of 67,173 cases investigated, which includes 1,267 probable cases. There have been 1,896 deaths investigated, including 64 probable deaths.

*The graphics in this story are updated once they’re available on the MSDH website.

Mississippi COVID-19 cases/deaths as of August 7, 2020
Mississippi COVID-19 cases/deaths as of August 7, 2020 (Source: MSDH)

Confirmed cases and deaths are generally determined by positive PCR tests, which detect the presence of ongoing coronavirus infection.

Probable cases are those who test positive by other testing methods such as antibody or antigen, and have recent symptoms consistent with COVID-19, indicating a recent infection.

Probable deaths are those individuals with a designation of COVID-19 as a cause of death on the death certificate, but where no confirmatory testing was performed.

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases through August 7, 2020
Mississippi COVID-19 Cases through August 7, 2020 (Source: MSDH)

Hospitalizations

As of Aug. 7, there were 9783 people hospitalized with confirmed infections in Mississippi, which is 35 more patients than the day before. There are 334 patients in ICU, and of those 198 patients are on ventilators.

The majority of people who get COVID-19 will not require hospitalization, say health officials.

Mississippi COVID-19 Hospitalizations as of August 7, 2020
Mississippi COVID-19 Hospitalizations as of August 7, 2020 (Source: MSDH)

[ Daily Charts: Mississippi COVID-19 Hospitalization & ICU Capacity ]

Recoveries

State health officials estimate 42,391 Mississippians have now recovered from COVID-19 as of Aug. 2, 2020. That total does not include cases still under investigation. MSDH updates the number of recoveries weekly.

Presumed recovered cases through Aug. 2, 2020
Presumed recovered cases through Aug. 2, 2020 (Source: MSDH)

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

Weekly High Case and High Incidence Counties

The state is now ranking counties by weekly cases, and by incidence (cases proportional to population). All tables are updated weekly.

[ Full tables of counties ranked by weekly incidence and cases ]

COVID-19 High Case MS Counties Over 1 week Period (July 20-July 26, 2020)
COVID-19 High Case MS Counties Over 1 week Period (July 20-July 26, 2020) (Source: MSDH)
COVID-19 High Incidence MS Counties Over 1 week Period (July 20- July 26, 2020)
COVID-19 High Incidence MS Counties Over 1 week Period (July 20- July 26, 2020) (Source: MSDH)

Underlying Conditions, Race, and Age

Cases among young adults ages 18 to 29 are highest, warns MSDH.

The majority of pediatric cases are in children between the ages of 11-7.

Mississippi COVID-19 cases/deaths as of August 7, 2020
Mississippi COVID-19 cases/deaths as of August 7, 2020 (Source: MSDH)
Mississippi COVID-19 Pediatric Cases
Mississippi COVID-19 Pediatric Cases (Source: MSDH)

Underlying conditions are also reported in many of the deaths that have resulted from coronavirus complications.

Underlying Conditions in Mississippi COVID-19 Cases
Underlying Conditions in Mississippi COVID-19 Cases (Source: MSDH)

Long-term Care Facilities

A total of 3,933 patients diagnosed with the virus are currently in long-term care facilities throughout the state as of Aug. 7. In all, 816 people diagnosed while in long-term care facilities have died.

[ TABLE: An in-depth look at the number of cases in long-term care facilities ]

MSDH says: “Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high-risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure.”

Mississippi COVID-19 LTCF Deaths
Mississippi COVID-19 LTCF Deaths (Source: MSDH)

Testing

As of Aug. 7, a total of 509,612 tests have been done statewide, which includes the number of tests by MSDH and the number of tests given by other providers. That includes 492,386 PCR tests and 17,226 antibody tests.

PCR testing detects current, active COVID-19 infection in an individual. Antibody (serology) testing identifies individuals with past COVID-19 infection based on antibodies they develop one to three weeks after infection.

In all, MSDH labs have conducted 67,747 tests as of Aug. 7. Of those, 7,587 have shown positive results.

Drive-through clinics for testing are popping up across the state. However, health officials are asking that you call ahead to make sure you meet the qualifications for testing.

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

