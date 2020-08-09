Motorcyclist in serious condition after morning wreck in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A motorcyclist is in serious condition in the hospital after a wreck in Biloxi Sunday morning.
Biloxi police confirmed officers responded to the 2000 block of Highway 90 just before 10 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash just outside of the Treasure Bay Casino and Hotel.
A car was driving east when it collided with the back end of a motorcycle also traveling east.
The motorcyclist, who WLOX is choosing not to identify at this time, was taken to Merit Health Biloxi where he was stabilized and then moved to Gulfport Memorial Hosptial.
Family of the motorcyclist tells WLOX he has a concussion, multiple brain bleeds, a broken collar bone and bruised lung. They also tell us he was on his way to church when the wreck occurred.
“If anyone can learn anything from this, wear your helmet and watch out for motorcycles>” one family member told WLOX.
This wreck is under active investigation by Biloxi police.
