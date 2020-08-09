Louisiana Knights to launch Coast youth teams

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Louisiana Knights baseball team spent some time at MGM Park throughout the summer to help fill the void of no Shuckers baseball in 2020. They enjoyed their time on the coast so much, they’re coming back - but this time, for good.
The organization is starting a youth program here on the coast, and tryouts are Sunday, August 16. Baseball players from ages 8 through 13 throughout South Mississippi will be able to try out for the affiliate teams. Once they reach the age of 14, they will be eligible to join the Knights high school programs.
When those high school teams spent the month of June on the coast, members of the Knights organization felt it could be a perfect place to help grow the game.
“Our high school program was in Biloxi for most of the summer at MGM Park. I think our families and players enjoyed being on the Gulf Coast, and our staff saw an opportunity to develop on the baseball that’s already here,” youth director of the Louisiana Knights Gulf Coast teams Kirk McCarty said. “We saw a ton of people excited about baseball, there’s a ton of youth that came to games to watch. The Knights high school program is looking to expand their youth across the south, and the Gulf Coast seemed like a perfect spot for it.”
Below is the tryout info for Sunday, August 16:
8U - 1:00-3:00 PM
9U & 10U - 3:00-5:00 PM
11U, 12U & 13U - 5:00-7:00 PM
To register, visit louisianaknightsbaseball.com, and if you have any questions, contact laknightsgulfcoast@gmail.com.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.