‘If he did it, he need to go to prison': Mother says son, charged with trooper’s murder, never saw probation officer

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) -”I felt like... if they helped me when I reached out to them the times I did all of this was could have been prevented,” said Deedra Madison, Saturday. She is Damion Whittley’s Mother.
The 24-year-old is one of three people accused of murdering Mississippi Highway Patrol Lieutenant Troy Morris.
His mother said the last time she spoke to him was hours before the crime.
“I spoke to him on Thursday about getting his life together because he had got into trouble back in 2018 when he was on house arrest and probation with the Natchez probation office. I contacted them to get him help and to come check on him,” said Madison.
Whittley has a history of mental health problems and a low IQ according to his mother.
While on house arrest in Madison’s home, Whittley’s ankle monitor didn’t work properly.
Madison said she reported this problem to the probation officer, Melvin Davis, but nothing was done.
His mother could no longer get updates about his probation after Whittley changed his residential address.
“I’m not upholding Damion for anything he did. If he did it, he need to go to prison. But I just want Natchez and MDOC to know that they’re responsible for losing my child. They lost him to the streets. They never came to check on him. And to this day, they haven’t checked on him to see where he is. It’s like they don’t care,” said Madison.
MDOC has not commented on this case for now.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations said Whittley is in Louisiana waiting to be transported back to Mississippi.
