Gautier church donating classroom supplies to schools

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - More students in South Mississippi are heading back to school this week, and First United Methodist Church of Gautier transformed their parking lot into a drive-through to help to make sure students and teachers have enough supplies for the classroom.
“We always do something for back to school. Last year we thought we were starting a new tradition with a pancake breakfast, but this year that’s not possible,” said Heather Brewer, children’s coordinator with the church. “It’s a little different this year. It’s outside so we’re calling it a drive-through backpack blessing. We can collect school supplies for needy students and it’s also going to help CASA for foster kids.”
On top of giving out backpacks, folders, and other school supplies, the church collected donations for classrooms. These donations are really what makes this drive-through extra special for Senior Pastor MJ Kirby.
“Our community coming together to help even in these unprecedented times, it encourages me as a pastor to see so many people wanting to do things for other people, even when their life is turned upside down,” Kirby said. “I’m just so grateful to serve a church community that is all about reaching out, and so we have a team here, with masks and gloves, ready to serve our community.”
It’s a back to school event helping to support teachers and students that members of the church like Jackson County Supervisor Ken Taylor hope to continue on as a new tradition.
“It’s just delightful to see people like us here at First United Methodist Church of Gautier to come forward and give things out and take things in, so we can share it with the kids and the school system,” Taylor said.
The cherry on top was enjoying a free cold snow cone on a hot summer’s day as a way for the First United Methodist Church of Gautier to say thank you for helping.
All of the school supplies will be distributed to the three elementary schools in Gautier.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.