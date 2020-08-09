Civil Rights leader Charles Evers remembered during Celebration of Life

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - People from far and near came together Saturday in Jackson to pay tribute to civil rights and political leader Charles Evers. The brother of slain leader Medgar Evers died late last month at the age of 97.
With social distancing in effect at Thalia Mara Hall, family and friends honored James Charles Evers, a man many will remember as outspoken and unforgettable.
Former US Secretary of Agriculture Mike Espy said, “So we celebrate today the life of a man who cannot be boxed in, a life of a man who is authentic.”
“It was how he lived and it was the things he did tirelessly on other people’s behalf that has us all in attendance today, said Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba.
During the ceremony there were video tributes from leaders in the Capitol and all the way to Capitol Hill.
Governor Tate Reeves said, “Charles heard the call a long time ago, taking up the work of the Lord and sharing his purpose and his love with the world, becoming the first Black elected mayor since reconstruction.”
U.S. Senator Roger Wicker said, “He was an absolute classic, always larger than life.”
Evers was also praised by many for his passion and determination in the face of injustice.
When his brother, Medgar was assassinated in 1963 it galvanized his fight for civil rights. He took up his brother’s work for the NAACP with a mission of fighting for voting rights and equality for all.
Jerry Mitchell said, “He arrived and took Medgar’s place and what a better place for Mississippi, and the nation and the world because of Charles Evers’ courage.”
Johnny Ford, Former Mayor of Tuskegee, Al said, “Charles Evers is on train 97 on his way to heaven.”
