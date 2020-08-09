Biloxi businesses say new life is coming to downtown

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Construction crews are hard at work setting up the new Community Bank on the corner of Lameuse Street and Howard Avenue. It’s a sign of progress coming to downtown Biloxi that businesses are slowly benefiting from.
Marley’s Music, a record store that opened back in March, has been serving its customers in the heart of the city.
“From New Orleans to Mobile, we are the only full-service record store,” said owner Marley Roberts. “Albums come and go out here so fast.”
He said his location is convenient for his customers looking for popular and rare music.
“(The city is) really trying to revitalize this whole area and I feel like they’ve done well thus far,” he said.
Other locals are also liking the new businesses, projects and more that are in the works.
“It’s exciting. It doesn’t look dead around here anymore,” Brandi Turner said. “It looks like it’s coming back to life a little bit.”
As an employee of Skål Axe Throwing, Turner is optimistic about what the changes will bring.
“It’s important for us because we’re making money again. It helps us stay in business,” she said.
The challenge is not only getting locals and visitors downtown but also offering them things to do.
“We are highly tourist-oriented, and we have several casinos in this part of town within walking distance or an Uber ride. It would be nice if we could have something to draw those tourists down here,” said Councilman Paul Tisdale.
The goal is to restore downtown to its former glory, making it more attractive for investors.
“It’s getting the right mix where business owners and developers would say. ‘You know, this makes sense to take a chance or more than a chance. We can make something happen here,‘” Tisdale said.
Until then, locals, workers and owners appreciate the progress done so far.
“It gives everybody a little bit of hope, especially right now when things are so tough,” Turner said.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.