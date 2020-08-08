West Gulfport Civic Club launches ‘Green Team’

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport group is working to beautify the city while helping out those in need.
The West Gulfport Civic Club is launching its Green Team. The Green Team helps keep up yards for the elderly in the Gaston Point area.
Saturday, the group grabbed their lawnmowers and weed eaters to tidy up four yards.
Several high schoolers also helped.
The group said they just want to give back to the community.
“We just trying to help the ones that’s not able, the senior citizen, that’s not able to do their yard or pay for someone to come and do their yard. Not only the senior citizen, we even help the people that may be disabled. You could be a young person, disabled, you’re not able to do your yard, we would help them too,” said Mickey Gholar.
The West Gulfport Civic Club meets the second Tuesday of every month at 5:30 p.m. at the Gaston Point Community Center.
