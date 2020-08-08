VA awards more than $2 million in grants to end veteran homelessness

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Four Mississippi organizations will receive more than $2 million to help end veteran homelessness.
The Department of Veterans Affairs announced the grants on Friday as part of their Supportive Services for Veteran Families Program. The four Mississippi organization receiving grants are:
- $1,458556 to Region XII Commission on Mental Health & Retardation
- $355,816 to Catholic Charities Inc.
- $186,234 to Hancock Resource Center
- $153,464 to Mississippi United to End Homelessness
Two of those organizations focus their services on residents in South Mississippi. Region XII Commission on Mental Health & Retardation serves 36 Mississippi counties, including Jackson, George, Stone, Harrison, Hancock, and Pearl River. And the Hancock Resource Center serves parts of South Mississippi, focusing on Hancock, Harrison, and Pearl River counties.
The SSVF program helps low-income veteran families by providing access to case management and other assistance to quickly get them back into housing, or prevent them from becoming homeless in the first place. This year’s grants went to 266 nonprofits in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Through SSVF, VA served more than 105,156 individuals, including 70,524 veterans and 20,608 children nationally in Fiscal Year 2019. The VA says since the launch of the program in 2010, veteran homelessness in America has been cut in half.
View the full list of FY 2021 Grant Awards and learn more more about the SSVF program here >> https://www.va.gov/homeless/ssvf/index.asp
