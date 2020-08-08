Suspects identified in shooting death of MHP trooper

JEFFERSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) -Three suspects were taken into custody overnight in connection with the shooting death of Mississippi Highway Patrol Lt. Troy Morris.
Law enforcement has identified the suspects as 24-year-old Treyon Washington, 17-year-old Cdarrius Norman, and 25-year-old Damion Whittley.
Authorities said that Treyvon Washington was taken into custody in Jefferson County and has been charged with murder. He is being held in the Jefferson County Detention Facility with no bond.
Authorities stated Cdarrius Norman and Damion Whittley were apprehended in New Orleans, LA. The two have been charged with murder and are awaiting extradition to Mississippi.
“While we are pleased with the progress of this investigation, we realize there is much work left to be done,” said Colonel Randy Ginn. “The tireless efforts of law enforcement have been inspiring and the public outpouring of support and concern has touched us all and has shown Lieutenant Morris’ family that Mississippians truly care about the officers who protect them.”
“Again, I would like to start by saying that our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Lieutenant Troy Morris,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “I met with his family yesterday and assured them that we are working with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners as we investigate his murder. The progress that has been made is a direct result of their hard work and dedication.”
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said it received assistance from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, U.S. Marshals Service, Louisiana State Police and several other agencies in the arrest of the suspects.
