Students missing school and eager to return traditionally

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Both Aleyah Calomese and Lizzie Weems are very active in school: volleyball, basketball, softball, and both are apart of the student council.
It’s no secret they are ready to get back into the swing of school activities. Months away from Bay High School left them devastated.
“It hurt me really bad because most of my schedule is built into school. So when everything was canceled, I really didn’t have anything else to do,” Calomese said.
For Weems, she said it truly impacted her softball season, but she looks forward to returning strong her senior year this upcoming semester. Both students expressed how they truly miss everything about school.
“I miss my friends. I miss working out. I honestly miss the work at school. I just miss being at school, having everybody around me, my teachers,” Weems said.
Even though students are eager to return, they agree they haven’t forgotten about COVID-19. Calomese said she knows the Bay-Waveland School District is doing everything they can to ensure a safe return, but the safety guidelines will take some getting used to.
“It’s almost impossible to forget. I think we’re just trying to adapt and move on as safely as possible,” Calomese said.
Both have many plans for the upcoming school year and are certain the Bay Waveland School District won’t let them down.
Originally, students were scheduled to return Aug. 7 but will not return until September 8.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.