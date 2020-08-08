Staying hot this weekend

It’s going to be another hot one! We’ll warm up into the low to mid 90s this afternoon. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out, but rain chances will stay low. We’ll only cool down into the mid 70s by Sunday morning.
The humidity will be higher by Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90s, and the heat index likely will be 100-105. With more moisture in the air, we’ll have a slightly better chance for hit or miss showers and storms.
We’ll keep this pattern going Tuesday through Thursday. Highs will be in the low 90s, and hit or miss storms will be possible.
The tropics are relatively quiet right now. A wave in the Central Atlantic has a very low chance of developing further. For now, there are no threats to the Gulf or U.S.
