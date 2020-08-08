Southern Miss football focused on season opener

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - Early Saturday morning, the first domino of the 2020 FBS football season fell when the Mid-American Conference announced it was postponing its fall sports season. And while it currently stands alone, the other conferences, at least for now, are proceeding as normal.
Southern Miss is set to open its season in 26 days on September 3. As summer practices and preparation for the regular season intensify, so does the skepticism surrounding the potential of a postponement of the fall season. But for head coach Jay Hopson and his team, no matter what is being said on the outside, their mindset of focusing on the present remains the same.
“We all have to stick to our plan,” Hopson said. “We let our kids and our coaches know what our plan is, and we have to stick to it and get ready to kick the ball off September 3. That’s what’s on our schedule, and we would be crazy to prepare any other way. We understand that we have to get ready in about three weeks for when the ball hits the foot. That’s all we know right now, so we have to prepare that way.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.