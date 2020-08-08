SEC reveal two additional non-divisional games for schools

“Our program looks forward to welcoming Vanderbilt to Davis Wade Stadium and traveling to Georgia this fall. We are excited about our challenging conference-only schedule featuring five games in Davis Wade Stadium. We are extremely proud of our program’s growth during the summer access period as well as the patience and resiliency our student-athletes have displayed across these last several months. We will continue monitoring the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff, while following all medical guidance and protocols from health authorities. Their health, safety and well-being remain our No. 1 priority. We are eager to return to the field for preseason football activities in a couple of weeks and continue the process of preparing for our season.”