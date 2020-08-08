Pelicans grab much-needed win over Wizards

ORLANDO, Fla. (WLOX) - The term ‘must-win game ’ is generally over-used in the sports world, but Friday’s game for the Pelicans was absolutely a must-win, and they got it done.
Zion Williamson took the night off for rest, but New Orleans had seven players score in double figures to grab the victory. After dropping three of the first four games of the restart, all three remaining games are must-wins, as the Pelicans sit two and a half games out of a playoff spot. If they are to win out and sneak into the postseason, it’s going to take three more great efforts from just about everybody, but they are taking everything one game at a time.
“I think we just needed a little bit of energy. And I think Frank and I brought it to the team, and then of course Josh, but Josh always brings the energy,” center Nicolo Melli said after the win. “We just needed to pick up Washington from their baseline, and we did it, and I think we did a pretty good job. We needed this win. That was the most important thing. No matter how. No matter what. And we did it.”
