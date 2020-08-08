Pelicans grab much-needed win over Wizards

Zion Williamson took the night off for rest, but New Orleans had seven players score in double figures to grab the victory. After dropping three of the first four games of the restart, all three remaining games are must-wins, as the Pelicans sit two and a half games out of a playoff spot. If they are to win out and sneak into the postseason, it’s going to take three more great efforts from just about everybody, but they are taking everything one game at a time.