Harrison Central’s Jacobi Moore commits to Mississippi State

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison Central wide receiver Jacobi Moore announced on Twitter that he is committed to Mississippi State.
The rising senior had over 400 receiving yards last year as well as five touchdowns. While he is primarily a wide receiver, he also totaled 26 carries last season with three rushing touchdowns.
When he gets up to Starkville, he will join former D’Iberville star and current MSU freshman Jaden Walley in the wide receiver room.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.