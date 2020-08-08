Diamondhead Golf Club hosts Women’s State Amateur Championship

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - In a year that has seen more than its fair share of cancellations and postponements, every successful event feels a little more special - and such is the case with this year’s Mississippi Women’s State Amateur Championship at Diamondhead Golf Club.
“The weather is perfect, which has not been the case so far this year,” executive director of the Mississippi Golf Association Carter Page said. “The course is in immaculate condition, and we have 43 of the best players in the state playing in the most prestigious women’s amateur event in the state.”
Having to deal with new rules, re-scheduling and ever-changing health guidelines, putting these tournaments together hasn't been easy.
“It’s kind of been a changed year for everybody,” Page said. “It’s been a year dedicated on communication with host clubs with all the operations and restrictions that go into place.”
Thanks to great teamwork, that communication has paid off.
“Host clubs have been tremendous to work with,” Page said “We’re all kind of going through the same thing. It’s been very positive and successful.”
They say timing is everything, and to be able to play this weekend in particular pleased organizers.
“We were forced to push it back,” Page said. “Luckily we were able to get it in before school starts back for the majority of players.”
And it also pleased the players, who are as young as 12 years old.
“It was nice to get outside, enjoy it, and have fun,” 12-year-old golfer Lucy Cook said.
“It was fun to get out and enjoy it, and play with different people who I haven’t played with in a while,” golfer Emerson Blair said.
