Coast radio personality Reggie Bates loses his battle with COVID-19

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Well-known coast radio personality, singer, and songwriter Reggie Bates has lost his battle with COVID-19.
Friends took to social media Saturday to offer their condolences and share memories of a man who will be greatly missed by so many in South Mississippi.
Just last month, dozens of people gathered outside Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula to pray and show their support for Bates’ recovery where he was in the hospital’s intensive care unit.
Bates was known for many things beyond his 43 year career as a radio broadcaster. He was actively involved with the Mississippi Songwriters Festival, and served on the Mississippi Songwriters Alliance Board of Directors. For 14 years he hosted “Songwriters For St. Jude” in Biloxi with Hall of Fame song writer Paul Overstreet.
Bates was also a member of First Presbyterian Church in Ocean Springs where he served as the praise team leader for 16 years.
