Coast radio personality Reggie Bates loses his battle with COVID-19
By WLOX Staff | August 8, 2020 at 9:04 AM CDT - Updated August 8 at 9:04 AM

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Well-known coast radio personality, singer, and songwriter Reggie Bates has lost his battle with COVID-19.

Friends took to social media Saturday to offer their condolences and share memories of a man who will be greatly missed by so many in South Mississippi.

We received news this morning from Kay.(Reggie’s Wife) that he has been called to heaven to join the great choir in the sky￼. Please keep all his family and friends in your prayers.🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

Reggie Bates - a Gulf Coast original.

Reggie Bates singing his original song BACON at Mississippi Songwriters Festival 2017. Prayers for his family as the coast has lost a wonderful man and true talent. Sadness fills our hearts.

Just last month, dozens of people gathered outside Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula to pray and show their support for Bates’ recovery where he was in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

Bates was known for many things beyond his 43 year career as a radio broadcaster. He was actively involved with the Mississippi Songwriters Festival, and served on the Mississippi Songwriters Alliance Board of Directors. For 14 years he hosted “Songwriters For St. Jude” in Biloxi with Hall of Fame song writer Paul Overstreet.

Bates was also a member of First Presbyterian Church in Ocean Springs where he served as the praise team leader for 16 years.

